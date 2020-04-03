Bank of America Lowers Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.81.

Shares of SQM stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 916,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,973. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.45. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,274,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,707,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,975,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

