Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NYSE:NTB traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $834.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $26,081,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

