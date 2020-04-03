BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Down 8%

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.20, 590,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 928,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 21.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 20.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

