Barclays Cuts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $163.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.73.

MCK traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.49. 2,266,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52-week low of $111.71 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

