Barclays Trims Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Target Price to $90.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSN. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 2,873,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,064. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.