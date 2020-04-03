Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken Sells 4,320 Shares

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,295. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

