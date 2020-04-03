BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $820,345.69 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $820,345.69 and $72.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 230.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002689 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,435,201,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.