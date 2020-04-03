Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.22, approximately 817,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 556,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Benefitfocus from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $270.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

