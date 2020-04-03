BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 7.9%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shares fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.93, 1,159,287 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,540,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BEST by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BEST by 1,007.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BEST by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 1,878,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BEST by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 410,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,286,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

