Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 4.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.88. 3,823,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,669. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

