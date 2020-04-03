Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 255,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

