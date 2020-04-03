BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

BHK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

