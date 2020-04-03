BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BDJ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 17,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

