BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

