BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

BAF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,836. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

