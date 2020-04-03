BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BTA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.82.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

