BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,835. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

