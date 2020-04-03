Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.65. 2,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,609. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.