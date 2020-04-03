BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MNE)

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MNE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

