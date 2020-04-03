BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BBK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 8,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,605. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

