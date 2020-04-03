Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,763. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

