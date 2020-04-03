BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.