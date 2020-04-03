Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MCA)

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 3,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.