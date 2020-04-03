Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

