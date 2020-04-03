BMO Capital Markets Cuts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $100.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 54,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,668,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

