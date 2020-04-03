BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,338.84.
Shares of AMZN traded up $11.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,918.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,416. The firm has a market cap of $943.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,951.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,846.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
