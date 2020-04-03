BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,338.84.

Shares of AMZN traded up $11.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,918.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,416. The firm has a market cap of $943.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,951.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,846.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

