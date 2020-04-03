Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.99. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $91.64 and a 1-year high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.