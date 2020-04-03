BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $1,631,192.42 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $1,631,192.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,047,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 667,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,357. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 448,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,910 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

