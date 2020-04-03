Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.86, approximately 2,788,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,797,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,181.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,224 shares in the company, valued at $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

