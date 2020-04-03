Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised Bruker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.21.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,150. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

