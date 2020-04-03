BTIG Research Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $102.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $124.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a sell rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.85.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.27. 5,606,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,899,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.51. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

