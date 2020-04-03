Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 3,927,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,724,448. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

