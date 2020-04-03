Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 190,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of -0.07.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,862,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,383,000 after buying an additional 318,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 183,517 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,785,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after purchasing an additional 359,707 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 611,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

