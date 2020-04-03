CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 20th

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND alerts:

Shares of CHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 28,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,034. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

In other news, Director Lloyd Wennlund bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.