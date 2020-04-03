Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

CCD traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 17,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

