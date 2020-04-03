Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 20th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.
CCD traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 17,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.75.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile
