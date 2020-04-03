CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.15, approximately 831,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 464,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

CAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

