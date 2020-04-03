Canaccord Genuity Trims Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Target Price to $3.00

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,714. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $8.65.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.
