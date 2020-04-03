Canaccord Genuity Trims Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Target Price to $3.00

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,714. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neovasc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

