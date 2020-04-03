Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.16.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.77 on Thursday, hitting C$18.48. 12,897,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,761. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.8982857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$1,051,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,111,568.18. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,077,582.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

