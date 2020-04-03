Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CDUAF traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. 397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

