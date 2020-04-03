CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE CMO traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. 1,392,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $404.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, SVP Roy Kim bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 207,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $11,104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

