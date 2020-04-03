Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Buys 555,556 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. 3,033,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.24. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Carvana by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Carvana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

