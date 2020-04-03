Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Buys 555,556 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CVNA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.91. 3,033,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.24. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $115.23.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
