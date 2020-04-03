CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 1,600 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CBZ stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.57.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1,421.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 76,468 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

