Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $126.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.60. 1,532,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 18.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $1,995,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

