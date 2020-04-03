Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.35. 28,262,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.98. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.