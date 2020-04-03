Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Cowen currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of CERN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.96. 1,619,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,701. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after purchasing an additional 128,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

