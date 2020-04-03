Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 688,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,796,516. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

