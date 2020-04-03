Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Pivotal Research

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective decreased by Pivotal Research from $635.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $526.23.

Charter Communications stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $343.95 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

