Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ciena reported healthy first-quarter fiscal 2020 results wherein both the top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenues are generated primarily by rising demand for packet-optical transport and switching products, integrated network and service management software in the global market. With best-in-class core optical networking expertise, it has an augmented customer base in high-growth markets. The company has ample growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific, especially India. However, intense competition remains an obstacle as small vendors resort to aggressive pricing to gain market share. The company faces concentration risk as a major portion of its revenues comes from a handful of large global communications service providers. Escalating operating expenses and high debt-levels dent its profitability.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIEN. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 62,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,849. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $178,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,231 shares of company stock worth $1,622,736 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 539,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 407,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $86,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $3,818,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,057,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

