Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $50.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,892,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

