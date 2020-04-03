Citigroup Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $13.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.07. 11,775,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,940,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

